Evansville’s 100+ Women Who Care Looking for New Members

A relatively new community organization is popping up around the country. It’s called 100+ Women Who Care.

The Evansville group is inviting women to join them for a social on Wednesday, February 26th at Sweet Emotions Soaptions and Potions in Newburgh.

It is an opportunity for women to learn more about how the group donates at least $10,000 quarterly to a local charity.

Stacy Stratman is the founder of the 100+ Women Who Care in Evansville and joined Jessica Hartman on 44News This Morning to explain how you can get involved.

