Evansville’s 100+ Women Who Care Looking for New Members
A relatively new community organization is popping up around the country. It’s called 100+ Women Who Care.
The Evansville group is inviting women to join them for a social on Wednesday, February 26th at Sweet Emotions Soaptions and Potions in Newburgh.
It is an opportunity for women to learn more about how the group donates at least $10,000 quarterly to a local charity.
Stacy Stratman is the founder of the 100+ Women Who Care in Evansville and joined Jessica Hartman on 44News This Morning to explain how you can get involved.