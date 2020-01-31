Evansville Woman Sentenced in Connection With 2019 Murder

An Evansville woman arrested in connection with a 2019 murder investigation received her sentencing.

Ciarra Landfair, 32, appeared in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Friday where she was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with the murder of Kimra Miller.

The murder happened at a home in the 1600 block of S. Garvin Street in Evansville in late May.

Landfair, along with Lakeysha Couto and Gracie Smith, were questioned by investigators concerning their possible involvement with the homicide. A short time later, the suspects were all arrested for various charges related to the homicide.

Couto and Smith still have pending criminal matters.

Comments

comments