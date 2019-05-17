Evansville Woman Receives Birthday Cards From All Over the World

107 years ago, the world was a very different place. The Titanic had just gone down, William Taft was president, and social media did not yet exist.

But it’s also the same year Evelyn Hatfield was born and all these years later, Facebook is helping make this birthday one to remember.

For Hatfield, her birthday next month is coming with some unexpected surprises. Just a month before turning 107, people from across the country and around the world are wishing her a happy early birthday.

“It’s pretty astounding,” says Bruce Hatfield, Evelyn’s son. “I’m floored by it.”

Cards coming from Arizona, Florida, Australia, and Switzerland.

“She always has fun when mail comes because the cards from my sisters family were the only ones coming in,” says Hatfield. “So I think she’s having a lot of fun just seeing the cards come in everyday. Seeing the pretty cards.”

Evelyn’s family took to social media asking for the cards saying that at 107 it’s hard to have a purpose. Their hope is that the cards will help.

“She thought it would be a fun thing for my mother to read them,” says Hatfield. “I know she appreciates actually getting the cards.”

The idea stems from the cards that Evelyn’s granddaughters always send, but for the avid Cubs fan who was born and raised in the Hoosier state, She says her greatest memory and accomplishment is her family.

“The wonderful things my kids did, graduating from high school and college, and teaching,” says Evelyn Hatfield, receiving cards. “I can’t believe how wonderful it is to have really good kids.”

Evelyn will officially turn 107 on June 5th. Her family tells 44News they plan on celebrating her birthday in a special way.

