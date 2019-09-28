Evansville Woman Killed on Vacation Honored at Benefit Concert

Amy Kirsch was rafting along the San Juan River with her family in June, when she was unexpectedly thrown off the raft and killed.

Nearly three months later, Kirsch’s family and friends came together for a night to reflect on her life at a benefit concert in her honor.

“I love her, I wish she was here, we are going to try and push on because that’s what you would’ve wanted,” said Amy’s daughter Samantha Kirsch.

The family is still grieving and learning to cope.

“Probably a big thing that has changed is just how we interact with each other,” said Kirsch. “There is definitely a shift in our family, not necessarily a bad one, it’s just different.”

She says she misses her mom every single day but wants to use Amy’s passing as a reminder to never take life for granted.

“Just do what you love to do because you never know when something tragic can happen,” Kirsch said “Support people because you never know what they are going through.”

Kirsch, a longtime Evansville resident, graduated from F.J. Reitz High School in 1994 and the University Of Southern Indiana in 1997. She worked as Lead Educational Coordinator for the Respiratory Therapy Department at Deaconess Hospital.

Kirsch’s family still working through the pain of their loss, hopeful to keep the memory and legacy of her alive.

“Having the person you can talk too who knows everything about you, because there are certain people I can talk to about certain things, but you can’t talk to someone like your mom,” said Kirsch.

Donations from the concert will go to the Kirsch family.

