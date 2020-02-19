Evansville Woman Given 55 Years for October 2019 Murder

Less than a minute

An Evansville woman received her sentencing Wednesday afternoon. Tanika Stewart, 36, appeared in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court before a judge who sentenced her to 55 years in prison for the murder of Antonio Bushrod Jr. in October 2019.

The shooting happened in October 2019 on South Morton Avenue in Evansville.

Bushrod was taken to St. Vincent hospital where he later died.

Following a three-day trial in January, a Vanderburgh County jury found Stewart guilty as charged.

