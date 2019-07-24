Evansville Woman Formally Charged in Murder of Husband

An Evansville woman has been formally charged in the murder of her husband.

Wendy Payne appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court Wednesday morning for fatally stabbing her husband to death. Edward Payne was found dead on their kitchen floor with a knife lying next to him.

Payne allegedly admitted to stabbing her husband and deputies say there were visible wounds in his chest.

Payne remains in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

A review hearing is set for September 10th.

