Evansville Woman Finds Parents’ Grave a Mess

An Evansville woman says her Mother’s Day weekend was ruined after finding the grave of her parents a mess.

It’s hard enough for Debbie Levine’s family to visit the site where her parents are laid to rest, but doing it in May, the month when each of her parents passed away six-years apart, is even harder.

“We had been coming to Park Lawn ever since my parents passed,” explained Levine. “Friday we came here to bring flowers for Mother’s Day and to take our old flowers off, which were not here, and we found this destruction to my parents’ grave.”

Levine says the tree near her parents’ grave was either cut down or uprooted as the result of a recent storm.

“When I walked up here, I was so upset I called my husband to come up here with me because I just couldn’t believe it,” said Levine.

An employee of Park Lawn Cemetary said they’re aware of the issue, but when asked if the tree was taken down by mother nature, cemetery grounds crews, or a hired contractor, the employee refused to comment.

“When you start a job you should finish the job – if you made a mess then you should have cleaned it up, you should have made it right before you left,” Levine explained.

In the distance just past the gravesite, two giant trees can be seen pulled back to the ditch line, with branches and limbs along the way, and even tire markings on the ground around the gravemarker.

“My mother would be devastated – absolutely devastated,” said Levine. “She knows that we come out here all the time to take care of these graves, and just to come out here and find it like this was overwhelming.”

Levine was also upset that flowers and other items went missing. According to Evansville Police, there have been no reports of theft or vandalism in the cemetery dating back to the first of the year.

“It’s Mother’s Day and I can’t even put flowers on my mom’s grave,” Levine said.

Fortunately, Levine says Park Lawn Cemetary has been working with her, promising to correct the issue.

