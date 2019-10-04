Evansville Woman Facing Battery Charges After Attacking Man With Knife

An Evansville woman is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing battery charges.

Heather Grigsby was arrested after police were called to the 300 block of Keck Avenue near Bosse Field just after 7 Thursday night.

A witness told police they saw Grigsby and a man outside fighting when she pulled a knife and attacked the man.

Police located the victim a few blocks away with several injuries.

Grigsby is being held without bond.

Comments

comments