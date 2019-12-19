Evansville Woman Faces 45 Years in Prison for Murder

An Evansville woman is facing 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Kimra Miller.

Ciarra Landfair, 32, pleaded guilty in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon to murder.

Authorities say Miller was murdered at a home in the 1600 block of S. Garvin Street in late May.

Several days after the body was discovered, three women, including Landfair were questioned by police concerning their possible involvement.

All three women were later arrested for various charges in connection with the murder.

The two co-defendants in this case still have pending criminal matters and therefore the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office cannot comment further on the elements of this case.

Landfair will be sentenced on January 17th, 2020.

