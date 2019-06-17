Evansville Woman in Court for Patient Abuse at Healthcare Facility

A woman accused of patient abuse at a healthcare facility in Evansville will appear in court Monday. 44News first reported on this story in May, when police initially started investigating the report at Columbia Healthcare Center on West Columbia Street.

Katelyn Johnson, 26, was arrested last week and will be in court at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. Johnson is facing the following charges: Battery of a Disable Victim by Caregiver, Battery of an Endangered Adult, Battery Provocation, and Criminal Confinement.

According to an affidavit, it turns out it was multiple employees taunting and abusing the resident at the facility. This is the same facility where a patient was raped last year in July.

Johnson was released on a $1,000 bond.

