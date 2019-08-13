Evansville Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run Death

An Evansville woman has been charged in a hit-and-run death. Evansville Police say Ann Zell was behind the wheel of the car that struck John Johnson as his wife pushed his wheelchair across the Lloyd Expressway at Rosenberger Avenue.

Investigators were able to match a section of Zell’s bumper found at the scene to her car.

Johnson passed away two weeks later after the accident.

Zell is still in Vanderburgh County Jail on $100,000 bond.

She will be back in court on August 16th for a review hearing

