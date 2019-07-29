Evansville Woman Arrested on Child Neglect, Intimidation Charges

An Evansville woman was arrested Sunday after two of her children showed signs of physical abuse.

Evansville police arrived at an address in Grandin Pointe on the northwest side of Evansville on Sunday, July 28th. Police received a call from a neighbor that one of the children was bleeding and had visible marks.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find two female victims, ages 8 and 10, in the safety of the reporter’s residence.

One of the victims stated that her mother punched her in the face leaving a bruising around her eye. She also told deputies that her mother had dragged her by her hair. She had visible marks on her body– a cut on her knee and a bite mark.

The other victim had bruising to her temple area, bite marks, a cut on her foot, and also reported that she had been dragged by her hair.

Evansville police located 41-year-old Heather Biehl who was extremely intoxicated and belligerent. Biehl refused to answer any questions regarding her children’s injuries and even seemed unaware of where her daughters were at the time.

Biehl was arrested for battery with serious injury on a victim less than 14 years of age, domestic battery on a victim less than 14 years of age, and two counts of child neglect.

While being transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center, Biehl told one of the deputies that she was going to kill him.

Biehl specifically indicated that she was going to shoot the deputy with her AR-15 rifle. Biehl was further charged with intimidation on a law enforcement officer, which is a level six felony.

The victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

Biehl is being held on a $2,000 cash bond. She is due back in court on August 1st.

Comments

comments