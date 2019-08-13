Evansville Woman Accused of Stabbing Man Held Without Bond

An Evansville woman is behind bars after stabbing a man multiple times on August 9th.

Police say 39-year-old Amy Watkins stabbed Zachary Kelley multiples at the Esquire Inn following an argument between the two of them.

Kelley was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

Watkins was arrested for battery-committed with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury, and aggravated battery.

Watkins is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

