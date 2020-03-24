Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Customer Call Center Temporarily Closed

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) have announced the temporary closure of their customer call-center.

“Due to the global impact of COVID-19, and to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s Customer Call Center is closed,” EWSU said in a statement.

Customers are welcome to use the drop box located in front of the Civic Center building and the Bill Pay Kiosk next to the Civic Center main entrance to make payments.

For all general non-emergency requests, services, or questions about balances and billing, visit www.ewsu or email customerservice@ewsu.com. For emergencies only, call (812) 421-2130.

