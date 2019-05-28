Evansville Veteran to Be Buried on D-Day 75th Anniversary

An Evansville veteran will be buried on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Carl Mann, Sr, age 96, of Evansville, passed away Saturday, March 30th at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville

Burial will take place on June 6th in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin Street, where there will be a memorial service conducted by the church at 7 p.m. Friends may also visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Corpus Christi Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mater Dei High School for tuition assistance, 1300 Harmony Way, Evansville, IN 47720.

Mann was a veteran of the United States Army, serving under General George Patton during World War II. He was involved in all five of the major battles of the European Theatre and in the second wave to hit Omaha Beach at Normandy. He worked to free prisoners from two concentration camps and earned 7 Bronze Stars and 3 Purple Hearts during his service to his country. For many years, Mann spoke at local schools on Veteran’s Day, and he was blessed to have taken the Honor Flight in October of 2015. He was a member of VFW Post #1114.

Mann was also an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, now Annunciation Parish.

Comments

comments