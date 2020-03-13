All Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Locations to Temporarily Close

Officials with Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) have announced that all EVPL locations will be closed effective Saturday, March 14 tentatively through Sunday, March 29.

“Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library considers the health and safety of our library users and staff our top priority. Due to the confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Indiana and under the guidance of the Vanderburgh County Health Department, all EVPL locations will be closed effective Saturday, March 14 tentatively through Sunday, March 29,” EVPL CEO and Director Scott Kinney said in a statement.

EVPL CEO Kinney went on to say that they would continue to evaluate the situation during this closure to determine if there is a need to extend the duration of the closure.

This closure includes all EVPL programs, outreach services, and meeting room reservations. During this closure, all EVPL locations will be cleaned and sanitized.

EVPL would like to remind the public that they are “fines free,” meaning you will not face fines for overdue books. EVPL will also extend due dates and suspend all notices during this time.

Officials also want to remind those wishing to limit their exposure by staying home that many EVPL services can still be accessed through digital means.

Thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, music, and more, are available 24/7.

For more information on how to reduce your risk of exposure of Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the Indiana State Department of Health

