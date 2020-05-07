Evansville and Vanderburgh Co. Receive COVID-19 Funding From the Department of Justice

Both the City of Evansville and Vanderburgh County have received thousands of dollars in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced on Thursday.

According to Minkler, the City of Evansville received $218,478 and Vanderburgh County received $58,008 in grants.

The funds are meant to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

These funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, “Our Office is grateful to the Bureau of Justice Assistance for streamlining the grant application process in order to make this essential funding available for use quickly. The costs we incur due to COVID-19 continue to mount. This funding will be used to defray our equipment and overtime expenses as we combat the epidemic locally.”

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin expressed his appreciation stating, “With additional funding to support the safety and welfare of our officers, this grant will ensure we can continue to serve the needs of the community throughout the COVID-19 crisis.”

For information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, click here.

