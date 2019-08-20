Evansville Thunderbolts Release 2019-2020 Season Game Dates

Get excited…new Coach, new team, new season!

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League announce the 2019-2020 season games.

The Evansville Thunderbolts will roar out of the hangar with a thunderous October 19th Season Opener against the Birmingham Bulls at The Ford Center with new leader, Coach Jeff Bes at the helm. This upcoming season will showcase many excitement-filled fan experience events including the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza and the ever popular, Star Wars Night. The season wil lconclude the weekend of April 3rd and 4th with Fan Appreciation Weekend. Feel the THUNDER with the 2019-2020 Evansville Thunderbolts!

2019-2020 Evansville Thunderbolts Game Schedule:

Friday, October 18, 2019 @ Knoxville 7:35P.M. ET

Saturday, October 19, 2019 HOME SEASON OPENER vs. Birmingham 7:15P.M.

Saturday, October 26, 2019 @ Peoria 7:15P.M.

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 vs. Peoria 10:00A.M.

Friday, November 1, 2019 @Huntsville 7:00P.M.

Saturday, November 2, 2019 vs. Huntsville 7:15P.M.

Friday, November 8, 2019 vs. Quad City 7:15P.M.

Saturday, November 9, 2019 @ Quad City 7:10P.M.

Friday, November 15, 2019 vs. Peoria 7:15P.M.

Saturday, November 16, 2019 vs. Peoria 7:15P.M.

Friday, November 22, 2019 @ Macon 7:30P.M. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2019 @ Macon 7:00P.M. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 @ Knoxville 7:35P.M. ET

Friday, November 29, 2019 @ Quad City 7:10P.M.

Saturday, November 30, 2019 @ Quad City 7:10P.M.

Friday, December 6, 2019 vs. Macon 7:15 P.M. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2019 vs. Birmingham 7:15P.M.

Friday, December 13, 2019 vs. Peoria 7:15P.M.

Saturday, December 14, 2019 vs. Peoria 7:15P.M.

Friday, December 20, 2019 vs. Knoxville 7:15P.M. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2019 @ Knoxville 7:35P.M. ET

Friday, December 27, 2019 @ Quad City 7:10P.M.

Saturday, December 28, 2019 @ Quad City 7:10P.M.

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 vs. Huntsville 7:15P.M.

Friday, January 3, 2020 vs. Knoxville 7:15P.M.

Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ Knoxville 7:35P.M. ET

Friday, January 10, 2020 @ Pensacola 7:35P.M. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2020 @ Pensacola 7:05P.M. ET

Friday, January 17, 2020 vs. Quad City 7:15P.M.

Saturday, January 18, 2020 vs. Quad City 7:15P.M.

Friday, January 24, 2020 @ Fayetteville 7:00P.M. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2020 @ Fayetteville 6:00P.M. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ Fayetteville 3:00P.M. ET

Friday, January 31, 2020 vs. Birmingham 7:15P.M.

Saturday, February 1, 2020 vs. Birmingham 7:15P.M.

Friday, February 7, 2020 vs. Peoria 7:15P.M.

Saturday, February 8, 2020 @ Huntsville 3:00P.M.

Thursday, February 13, 2020 @Peoria 7:15P.M.

Friday, February 14, 2020 @ Peoria 7:15P.M.

Sunday, February 16, 2020 @ Peoria 3:05P.M.

Friday, February 21, 2020 vs. Knoxville 7:15P.M.

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ Macon 7:00P.M. ET

Sunday, February 23, 2020 vs. Birmingham 3:00P.M.

Friday, February 28, 2020 vs. Quad City 7:15P.M.

Saturday, February 29, 2020 vs. Quad City 7:15P.M.

Friday, March 6, 2020 @ Huntsville 7:00P.M.

Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ Huntsville 7:00P.M.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 vs. Pensacola 7:15P.M.

Sunday, March 15, 2020 vs. Pensacola 3:00P.M.

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ Birmingham 7:30P.M.

Saturday, March 21, 2020 vs. Huntsville 7:15P.M.

Sunday, March 22, 2020 vs. Peoria 3:00P.M.

Friday, March 27, 2020 @ Roanoke 7:05P.M. ET

Saturday, March 28, 2020 @ Roanoke 7:05P.M. ET

Friday, April 3, 2020 vs. Macon 7:15P.M.

Saturday, April 4, 2020 vs. Macon 7:15PM

The 2019-2020 Thunderbolts season will feature several electrifying theme nights for Thunderbolts fans to experience. Saturday, November 2nd, will featuring Mossy Oak Night with a specialty jersey auction post game. Friday, November 8th, the Thunderbolts team and arena will honor the Military with celebratory presentations. On Saturday, December 7th, the annual Teddy Bear toss will take place. The teddy bears collected on this night are given to children in need in our tri-state area. This night adds excitement for the fans with the throwing of the bears after the first Thunderbolts goal is scored. A very special Peanuts Night featuring Snoopy will be played on Saturday, December14th to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. Bring your pooch to the Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Dogs Night Out on Saturday, February 29th. This night proves to be a howling good time for all of those in attendance. Finally, break out your inner superhero on Saturday, March 21st as the Thunderbolts commemorate Marvel Comics Night.

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale. With many more membership benefits, such as guaranteed seats, special team meet & greets, exclusive membership parties, merchandise discounts and so much more, now is the time to reserve your membership rewards. For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com

