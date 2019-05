The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League will announce the new Head Coach for the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The announcement will be made on Thursday, May 30th at 10 a.m. at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale.

For more information on the full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

