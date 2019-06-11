Evansville Thunderbolts Announce 2019-20 Season Home Games

Evansville Thunderbolts Announce 2019-20 Season Home Games

June 11th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League announce the 2019-2020 season home games.

The 2019-2020 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Game Schedule:

  • Saturday, October 19, 2019 SEASON OPENER
  • Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Education Day
  • Saturday, November 2, 2019 Mossy Oak Night
  • Friday, November 8, 2019 Military Night
  • Friday, November 15, 2019 Post Game All Skate
  • Saturday, November 16, 2019 Faith and Family Night
  • Friday, December 6, 2019
  • Saturday, December 7, 2019 Teddy Bear Toss
  • Friday, December 13, 2019
  • Saturday, December 14, 2019 Peanuts Night featuring Snoopy
  • Friday, December 20, 2019
  • Tuesday, December 31, 2019 NYE Fireworks on the ice
  • Friday, January 3, 2020
  • Friday, January 17, 2020
  • Saturday, January 18, 2020 Star Wars Night
  • Friday, January 31, 2020 First Responders Night
  • Saturday, February 1, 2020
  • Friday, February 7, 2020 Hockey Fights Cancer
  • Sunday, February 16, 2020 Post Game Family Skate
  • Friday, February 21, 2020
  • Friday, February 28, 2020
  • Saturday, February 29, 2020 Nickelodeon -Paw Patrol/ Dogs Night Out
  • Saturday, March 14, 2020
  • Sunday, February 15, 2020 Season Ticket Holder Post Game Skate
  • Saturday, March 21, 2020 Marvel Comics Night
  • Sunday, March 22, 2020 Post Game All Skate
  • Friday, April 3, 2020 Fan Appreciation Weekend
  • Friday, April 4, 2020 Season Finale/Fan Appreciation Weekend

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale.

For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

