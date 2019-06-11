Evansville Thunderbolts Announce 2019-20 Season Home Games

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League announce the 2019-2020 season home games.
The 2019-2020 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Game Schedule:
- Saturday, October 19, 2019 SEASON OPENER
- Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Education Day
- Saturday, November 2, 2019 Mossy Oak Night
- Friday, November 8, 2019 Military Night
- Friday, November 15, 2019 Post Game All Skate
- Saturday, November 16, 2019 Faith and Family Night
- Friday, December 6, 2019
- Saturday, December 7, 2019 Teddy Bear Toss
- Friday, December 13, 2019
- Saturday, December 14, 2019 Peanuts Night featuring Snoopy
- Friday, December 20, 2019
- Tuesday, December 31, 2019 NYE Fireworks on the ice
- Friday, January 3, 2020
- Friday, January 17, 2020
- Saturday, January 18, 2020 Star Wars Night
- Friday, January 31, 2020 First Responders Night
- Saturday, February 1, 2020
- Friday, February 7, 2020 Hockey Fights Cancer
- Sunday, February 16, 2020 Post Game Family Skate
- Friday, February 21, 2020
- Friday, February 28, 2020
- Saturday, February 29, 2020 Nickelodeon -Paw Patrol/ Dogs Night Out
- Saturday, March 14, 2020
- Sunday, February 15, 2020 Season Ticket Holder Post Game Skate
- Saturday, March 21, 2020 Marvel Comics Night
- Sunday, March 22, 2020 Post Game All Skate
- Friday, April 3, 2020 Fan Appreciation Weekend
- Friday, April 4, 2020 Season Finale/Fan Appreciation Weekend
Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale.
For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.