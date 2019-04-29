Evansville Temporary Water Taste Change

Water customers in Evansville might notice a change starting next month.

The utility will temporarily switch the disinfectant used to treat and clean the water.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews are going to temporarily change the disinfectant used to treat water starting May 20th.

EWSU will start using free chlorine, a disinfectant that’s used to remove resistant bacteria and viruses that can make people sick. It’s made up of chlorine and ammonia, and it’s been used to treat water since 1999.

Water customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water during this time, but EWSU reports this is standard practice. This scheduled change actually helps to keep water lines clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria.

EWSU says it will switch back to using chloramine sometime around June 24th.

