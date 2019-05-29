Evansville Teen Pleads Guilty to November 2018 Shooting

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a November 2018 shooting in Evansville. Terry Adams plead guilty in Vanderburgh Circuit Court to the attempted murder charge in connection to the shooting of a juvenile who was shot in the face.

Police say Kyavion Brown and Adams met with Kenneth Fitzgerald and the juvenile at the scene of the crime to buy marijuana. During the drug deal, police say Brown and Adams tried to rob Fitzgerald and the juvenile. During the altercation, the teen was shot in the face by Adams.

An adult relative on scene drove the juvenile to a local hospital, where law enforcement interviewed him.

Adams will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on June 26th at 9 a.m.

The co-defendant in this case still has a criminal matter pending.

Previous story:

Evansville Police Arrest Two People in Shooting on City’s Southeast Side

