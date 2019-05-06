Evansville Teen Dies After Playing Viral ‘Choking Game’

The parents an Evansville teen are warning families of a new dangerous game circulating through social media.
Joann Jackson Bogard says her son, Mason Bogard, participated in the viral ‘choking challenge’ Wednesday evening. The challenge requires a person to choke themselves to the point of almost passing out and then stopping supposedly creating a type of high.
The game critically injured Bogard forcing him to be hospitalized. On Monday, it was confirmed by the Vanderburgh County coroner that Bogard had died.
In a Facebook post, Joann Bogard pled to other parents to pay attention to their children’s social media habits. Bogard’s organs are being prepared to be donated in the next coming days.