Evansville Teen Arrested for Armed Robbery

An Evansville teenager is in jail after an armed robbery this week.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jeremy Baker after responding to a hold up in the 3900 block of North Fulton Avenue.

A witness told police that when they attempted to break up a fight Baker pulled a gun and told them to empty their pockets.

Police obtained a search warrant for one of the apartments and located a gun in the tank of a toilet.

Baker was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond in Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments