Evansville Teen Arrested After Bringing Handgun to School

A 14-year-old teen was arrested after Evansville police say he brought a gun to school.

Monday, Evansville police were contacted by a Harrison High School employee about a student in possession of a handgun.

EPD says there were no claims of any threats being made by the student, only that he had a gun.

Officers searched the teen and located a small caliber handgun in the student’s pocket.

The student was taken into custody and placed in a secure youth holding facility.

He is being held on charges of possession of a firearm at school and possession of a firearm by a child.

