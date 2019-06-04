Evansville to Take Stock of Greenhouse Gas Emissions This Summer

The City of Evansville will spend the summer collecting information about community-wide and local government operations greenhouse gas emissions as one of 13 communities selected to be a part of Indiana University’s first Resilience Cohort.

Information gathered will be used to help resident and local officials understand Evansville’s current emissions profile, help create a plan to reduce emissions, increase energy and improve air quality.

A greenhouse gas inventory is a first step for Hoosier cities, towns, and counties committed to combating the climatic changes communities in Indiana are already experiencing such as heavier rainfalls in spring and winter, more river and flash flood events, and more.

“We’re excited Indiana University chose Evansville to take part in its first Resilience Cohort,” said Mayor Winnecke. “We’re hopeful the results of the inventories will help us understand how to be better environmental stewards and place the City on a path towards environmental sustainability.”

