Evansville Student Places as Runner-Up in 2019 U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize

An Evansville student is the runner-up in the 2019 U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize, the nation’s most prestigious youth competition for water-related research.

Ankush Dhawan is a student at Signature School here in the river city. As one of two runner-up, Dhawan received $1,000 for his project, which involved developing a simple method to quantify arsenic levels in drinking water.

In his project, Dhawan noted that more than 130 million people suffer from exposure to naturally occurring, high, concentrations of arsenic in drinking water and that quantifications methods for arsenic are complex and require expensive instrumentation, training, and time.

Dhawan and students from 45 states and Puerto Rico competed in the national finals, which were from June 13th to June 16th, at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

The Stockholm Junior Water Prize aims to increase students’ interest in water issues, research, and careers, as well as to raise awareness about global water challenges.

The competition is open to projects focused on improving water quality, water resource management, water protection, and drinking water and wastewater treatment.

