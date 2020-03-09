Evansville Sorority Marches for International Women’s Day

Sunday, March 8, marked International Women’s Day and many around the world celebrated women and the achievements they’ve made.

The Evansville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Partnered with the Evansville African American Museum to re-enact the 1913 women’s suffrage march.

Leaving from the Civic Center, the group marched to the museum.

Organizers of the event say that this is the 3rd year the museum has partnered with the sorority.

“We stand for sisterhood, scholarship, and service. So we decided we need to do the same thing here in Evansville, Indiana. We want people to understand that this is not just a women’s movement, this is for allies, and everyone to think about voting and all those things like that,” explained Lori Sutton, President of the Evansville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

“So that’s why we’re really proud, this is the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment, and so, perfect year, perfect day to be doing this – so we’re really excited,” Sutton continued.

Following the march, there was also a short monologue at the museum.

Comments

comments