Evansville Soldier Died After Being Pinned Underneath Stryker

An investigation from the News Tribune sheds new light on the death of an Evansville soldier that was killed last year.

Sergeant Drew Watters, 23, died after he was pinned underneath a Stryker, an armored vehicle, during a break between missions, the News Tribune reported.

Watters joined the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division in September 2017.

According to the News Tribune, soldiers had just finished a foot patrol about 6:30 a.m. Watters sat on the ground and followed instructions to change his socks, eat and get ready for his next mission.

The investigator of the incident says a Stryker about 25 feet away backed up without the use of mandatory ground guides or using the Stryker’s rear facing camera.

The News Tribune reported Watters probably wouldn’t have heard the vehicle getting closer because other Strykers were idling nearby.

Emergency Services personnel did not arrive on the scene until 45 to 60 minutes after the incident was reported. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced Watters dead at 7:24 a.m.

Watters was a well-known student-athlete at North High School, playing for both the basketball and football teams.

Click here for the full report.

