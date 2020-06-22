Evansville Shooting Claims Life of 22-Year-Old

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the shooting death of Javion Hisheem Bell, a 22-year-old man from Evansville, Indiana.

A call came in early Sunday morning that shots had been fired in the area of the 700 block of E Virginia St in Evansville. The caller said that someone had been shot and was being taken into the hospital in a black car.

Witnesses told police that the shooting happened as Bell and his friends were exiting a vehicle when another vehicle drove by and started shooting at them. No description of the suspect vehicle or its occupants has been given at this time.

After being taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital for treatment, Bell passed away around 4:30 a.m. – about an hour after the shooting was reported.

Bell’s autopsy is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

Anyone with information on the shooting incident is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979.

Indiana Headlines Kentucky Headlines Illinois Headlines

Comments

comments