Evansville Seeking Public Comment on Transportation Improvement Program

Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization has made available for public review and comment the plans for road improvements. These amendments are proposed for the 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program.

Indiana Department of Transportation requested these following amendments, including:

SR 62 (Lloyd Expressway) Reconstruction from Rosenberger Ave. to Wabash Ave. This includes intersection improvements at Vann Ave, Burkhardt Rd, and Cross Pointe Blvd.

I-64 Bridge Deck Replacement over abandoned N&S Railroad

US 41 Small Structure Replacement just north of SR 57

Bridge Thin Deck Overlay on US 41, I-69, and SR 61

Bridge Painting at various locations on SR 57 and I-69.

SR 161 Superstructure Replacement over Coles Creek

Lloyd Expressway Cleaning and Sealing Joints from I-69 to SR 61.

I-64 Surface Treatment from SR 61 to SR 161

These amendments will be acted on at the Evansville MPO Policy Meeting on July 11th at 4PM. Meeting is open to the public at Civic Center room 301. Public Comment on the amendments can be made on the phone to EMPO office at (812) 436-7833, by email at comments@evansvilletempo.com or by mail addressed to Pamela Drach, Evansville MPO, Civic Center Complex, RM 316, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Evansville, Indiana 47708-1833.

Comments will be received until July 10, 2019.

