Evansville School Celebrates National Walk to School Day

Communities across the country are celebrating the benefits and fun of walking or biking to school. Here in Evansville, students from dexter elementary school met at Lorraine Park and walked to school.

Along with teachers and parents students we spoke to say they were excited to get the day started off on the right foot.

Aaliyah Roach, student at Dexter Elementary, says, “I got lots of exercises and I got to play with my friends, it was really fun, I got to hold the sign, and that’s why I liked to walk to school with all the teachers and my friends.”

Wednesday morning, 107 students showed up and more than 4,000 schools across the U.S. registered to walk.

Because of this movement, great changes have come to some communities like new sidewalks and pathways as well as enforcement of unsafe driving behaviors.

The first National Walk to School Day was held in 1997.

