Evansville Retreat Brings Female Veterans Together

Female veterans in the Tri-State got some much-deserved pampering on Monday, as part of the Evansville VA Clinic and Marion VA Health Care System’s 2nd Annual Women’s Retreat.

From essential oils, health and wellness, to hair cuts, the event was all about supporting our lady veterans in every aspect of life.

“Women veterans have gotten lost in the shuffle of things,” said Women Veterans Program Manager Shawna Golden. “So our goal is to extend our arm out to them and let them know we are here for them. We want them to know there are services specially designed for women.”

Veteran Kimberly Coloni has been going to the VA clinic for many years and says the services have greatly improved, especially for women.

“The old VA is not today’s VA. When I first got out of the military it was a man’s world. You walked in and it was really hard.” said Coloni.

Events like this help build on the clinic’s programs while bringing female veterans together.

“It is amazing having something like this to connect with other women veterans. The things you can talk about, where you’ve been; they speak your language,” said Coloni.

The event was just a small sample of the services the Evansville VA Clinic provides for not just our female veterans, but all our veterans in the Tri-State.

Comments

comments