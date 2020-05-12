Evansville Restaurants Reopen at 50% Capacity

As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants have had to close their lobbies and resort to delivery or takeout as a means of keeping the lights on.

Luckily, restaurants across the Hoosier State opened back up on Monday at 50% capacity as part of Governor Eric Holcomb’s phased plan to safely reopen the state of Indiana.

Denny Meyers was the first customer to arrive at Friendship Diner, his favorite Evansville, Indiana breakfast spot, before the doors were even opened at 6:00 a.m.

“It means everything to be back,” said Meyers. “We’ve been waiting for this since the shutdown.”

While at another local establishment, a group of nurses came together for a round of drinks after a 12-hour shift.

“At this point in time, I think normalcy is what we’re looking for,” said Brett Casteel. “It’s been a long, long last month here doing a lot of shifts back to back. Sometimes you like to let loose, and feel like maybe the world’s not ending after doom and gloom for a while.”

Though patrons are enjoying a meal and catching up with one another from across the room, things aren’t completely back to normal just yet.

“I’m watching everybody, making sure everything’s cleansed, everything’s clean – that they don’t over-seat people,” said Jojo Schabani, owner of the Friendship Diner. “Kind of playing the cop role, you know?”

Even though things aren’t the same as they once were, many patrons are understanding of the new rules and regulations in place inside their favorite eateries.

“I would rather this versus going right back in the open and risking anything worse,” said Casteel. “I keep in mind that there are a lot of people out there that might get ill, and I don’t want my fun or my relaxation to risk anybody else.”

One this is for certain – restaurant owners are looking forward to when they can serve their customers at full capacity.

