Evansville Restaurants Granted Expanded Outdoor Seating

Restaurants around Evansville opened on Monday, May 11, at 50% capacity as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state of Indiana.

In an effort to allow local restaurants to serve a larger amount of customers in an open, safe atmosphere, the Reopen Evansville Task Force was pushing to relax outdoor seating restrictions.

“Through some of the feedback that we’ve gotten, restaurants are obviously hamstringed right now because of the 50% capacity, because of social distancing, they sometimes have to leave a table without individuals,” said Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, chairman of the Reopen Evansville Task Force. “We thought that this would be a good idea to, instead of leaving that empty, move that table outside.”

Now, local leaders have proclaimed success in their efforts, announcing that local restaurant owners will be able to expand their outdoor seating areas onto existing property and public right of ways.

The approval of expanded outdoor seating required permission at the state level, to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed.

“There’s some state regulations that were currently preventing this from happening, so we developed a local process and then went to the state and tried to work something out and we came up with a compromise,” Deputy Mayor Schaefer explained. “With social distancing and making sure that customers feel safe, we certainly involved the health department both at the local and the state level.”

Though this permit is only temporary, business owners are hopeful that it can increase revenue by making up for lost customers, while also keeping staff and patrons safe.

“I’ve got a huge parking lot and it would be very easy for us to move patio furniture on that side,” said Amy Word, owner of Amy’s on Franklin and Lamasco Bar. “It can really be a temporary fix to a pretty bad problem.”

The Vanderburgh County Restaurant Relief Resolution will be detailed publicly by city officials on Tuesday, May 19.

