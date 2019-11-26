Evansville Rescue Mission Gives Out Thanksgiving Dinners to Needy

One Evansville organization offering Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need.

Tuesday morning, the Evansville Rescue Mission will host the 97th annual Gobbler Gathering at the Old National Events Plaza.

Over 2,300 families will receive food boxes for thanksgiving all for free.

The boxes will include a 10-pound turkey, bagged potatoes, corn, and a bunch of Thanksgiving dinner favorites.

Those behind the gobbler gathering say they love being able to give back in such a big way.

