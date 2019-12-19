Evansville Regional Airport Reduces Travel Times

Record numbers of travelers are expected to take to the air and roads this holiday season, but Evansville Regional Airport officials report that due to their recent terminal upgrades, wait times should be drastically reduced.

Evansville’s airport has seen major renovations in the last 18 months, helping to accommodate travelers during some of the busiest times of the year.

With a new terminal and increased covered parking with solar panels, travelers say Evansville’s airport is easier to navigate than others throughout the country.

Kevin Jackson, a traveler flying out of the Evansville airport, said, “I’m late for everything, I love this little airport, it’s easy to get in and out, I was late to my flight, my Delta agent hooked me up so I am going to make my flight home to the warm weather to see my family, then we are off to Florida after that.”

With frequent daily flights to five major top-rated hub cities, Evansville Regional Airport is rated one of the best-connected regional airports in America offering quality customer service to travelers near and far.

