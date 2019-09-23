EvansvilleIndiana
Evansville Regional Airport to Receive Infrastructure Grant
The Evansville Regional Airport is one of 15 Hoosier airports to receive an airport infrastructure grant.
The Federal Aviation Administration will award EVV $1,980,480 to rehabilitate a taxiway and improve the terminal building.
The following Hoosier airports will receive grants:
- Anderson Municipal/Darlington Field, $89,550 – to update the Airport Master Plan Study.
- Tri-State Steuben County, $296,000 – to remove obstructions.
- Evansville Regional, $1,980,480 – to rehabilitate a taxiway and improve the terminal building.
- Fort Wayne International, $2,779,650 – to reconstruct an apron.
- Gary/Chicago International, $587,628 – to rehabilitate a taxiway.
- Indy South Greenwood, $118,513 – to conduct an environmental study.
- Huntingburg, $6,927,088 – to extend a runway.
- Indianapolis International, $300,000 – to conduct a miscellaneous study.
- Indianapolis International, $2,091,219 – to build a taxiway.
- Kokomo Municipal, $83,700 – to rehabilitate a runway.
- White County, $220,320 – to extend a runway.
- Jasper County, $527,583 – to buy land for approaches.
- South Bend International, $2,870,269 – to rebuild a taxiway and conduct an Airport Master Plan Study.
- Terre Haute Regional, $855,000 – to build a taxiway.
- Indianapolis Executive, $1,453,500 – to extend a runway.
The FAA will award $986 million for 354 airports in 44 states.
For the full complete list of recipients, click here.