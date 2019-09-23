Evansville Regional Airport to Receive Infrastructure Grant

The Evansville Regional Airport is one of 15 Hoosier airports to receive an airport infrastructure grant.

The Federal Aviation Administration will award EVV $1,980,480 to rehabilitate a taxiway and improve the terminal building.

The following Hoosier airports will receive grants:

Anderson Municipal/Darlington Field, $89,550 – to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

Tri-State Steuben County, $296,000 – to remove obstructions.

Evansville Regional, $1,980,480 – to rehabilitate a taxiway and improve the terminal building.

Fort Wayne International, $2,779,650 – to reconstruct an apron.

Gary/Chicago International, $587,628 – to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Indy South Greenwood, $118,513 – to conduct an environmental study.

Huntingburg, $6,927,088 – to extend a runway.

Indianapolis International, $300,000 – to conduct a miscellaneous study.

Indianapolis International, $2,091,219 – to build a taxiway.

Kokomo Municipal, $83,700 – to rehabilitate a runway.

White County, $220,320 – to extend a runway.

Jasper County, $527,583 – to buy land for approaches.

South Bend International, $2,870,269 – to rebuild a taxiway and conduct an Airport Master Plan Study.

Terre Haute Regional, $855,000 – to build a taxiway.

Indianapolis Executive, $1,453,500 – to extend a runway.

The FAA will award $986 million for 354 airports in 44 states.

For the full complete list of recipients, click here.

