Evansville Regional Airport Participates in Live Digital Music Festival

On May 6, 23 airports across North America will come together for the JetStream Music Festival, an online celebration of local music.

Hosted by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport from the “Live Music Capital of the World” in Austin, Texas, the free, multi-hour livestream will begin at 5:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, May 6, on participating airports’ Facebook Live.

Each airport will feature a musician local to their city in support of the creative community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Evansville Regional Airport is participating in the event, and will be featuring the local music group “The Honey Vines.”

Participating Airports Include:

● Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – host

● Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ)

● Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)

● Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

● Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

● Evansville Regional Airport (EVV)

● Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

● Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT)

● Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

● John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

● John Wayne Airport (SNA)

● Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

● Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

● Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

● Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

● Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

● Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

● Portland International Airport (PDX)

● San Diego International Airport (SAN)

● Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

● Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

● Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

● Yeager Airport (CRW)

The lineup features a diverse range of acts, representing each city’s unique music culture.

Austin’s Latin pop songstress, Gina Chavez, will perform and host the event.

Festival viewers will be able to tip musicians throughout the performance and learn about organizations assisting the communities in each city. Viewers can also join in the celebration using the hashtag #JetStreamFest.

For more information—including how to tune in, you can view the event page on Facebook.

