Evansville Receives Over $14K in Federal Funding

Evansville is one of several Indiana communities to receive funding from the Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.

The grants, totaling over $14,000, provide funds to strengthen Evansville’s historical and cultural heritage.

Evansville will receive $9,097 matching grant to reassess the known historic resources in the Evansville Downtown Historic District and Multiple Resource Area. The second grant which totals $5,213 will assist with a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places of the Hebron Meadows Historic District.

The funds come from the National Park Service which distributes funds to the states through the Historic Preservation Fund Program.

