Evansville Radio Legend Remembered

A local radio legend who passed away last month is being honored.

Many people turned out to remember Mike “Sandman” Sanders at the Four Freedoms Monument.

Sanders was the longtime brand manager of 103GBF and the voice of “rocks” for more than 30 years.

The vigil included music along with many sharing their memories of Sanders.

“I really cared about Sandman, I knew a lot of other people did, and so this was a great way to bring everyone together and have some closure,” said event coordinator April Nading. “He passed away a month ago, but this way we could finalize things and move on with a good memory.”

Sanders death stemmed from an illness in which he never recovered.A GoFund me page raised enough money to bring Sandman’s remains back to Evansville.

He leaves behind a six-year-old granddaughter.

