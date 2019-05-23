Evansville Promise Zone Reaches Housing Goal

The Evansville Promise Zone announced they have reached their 250 housing goal.

Evansville Promise Zone managed to reach their goal through several housing projects such as the Garfield Commons with 44 units, Carpenter Courts Apartments with 45 units, Garvin Lofts with 27, and the Post House with 144 units bringing their total to 260 units.

An additional 64 units are expected to be built at the historic 1913 Shopbell YMCA building.

This effort was part of a 10-year agreement filed with the City of Evansville.

