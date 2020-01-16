Evansville Postal Team Wins National Award

Evansville Postal Vehicle Maintenance Facility (VMF) employees have received the Postmaster-General Sustainability Excellence Award in the category of Environmental Compliance and Recycling.

A presentation ceremony was recently held honoring their efforts, where the award was presented to them for their project aimed at increasing recycling in the facility.

Their project motto, “Nothing Too Big or Too Small,” started out as a push to recycle obvious materials such as motor oil, cardboard, and soda cans. Soon, other employees became involved in the project leading to the inclusion of a wider range of recyclable materials like metal, light bulbs, and batteries.

The employee’s efforts towards a cleaner environment didn’t end with their recycling project. They have also reduced water usage and switched to LED lighting.

The VMF team members are proud of the positive impact the Postal Service has in communities everywhere and hope to lead by example in the movement towards a cleaner environment in Evansville, and beyond.

Comments

comments