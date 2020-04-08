Evansville Police Share a Message of Hope, Unity, and Pride in the Evansville Community

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin along with Evansville Police Department Sergeant Nick Winsett and Officer Phil Smith share a message of hope, unity, and pride in the Evansville community.



“It’s been a tough time, but seeing everybody come together and do things that are not typically what we’re asked to do, is really something that makes you proud,” Chief Bolin stated.



“I’m also very proud of our department as well as EMS and Fire,” EPD Sergeant Nick Winsett added. “We’ve all worked to help each other out, to back each other up.”



“I’m super proud of how the community has come together. You look around and you see these organizations making sure that kids and families have food to eat,” said EPD Officer Phil Smith. “That’s super awesome and super positive and I’m extremely proud to be a part of that.”

Comments

comments