Evansville Police Seek Suspects of Drive-by Shooting

On Monday, March 30 around 4:00 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to the 1400 block of Dresden Street on a shots-fired call.

Witnesses said a dark colored vehicle with tinted windows had pulled up and began shooting.

It is believed that there was more than one shooter in the vehicle.

Officers located a victim that had been grazed by a bullet on their arm. The victim was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for the minor wound. No other injuries were reported.

Additionally, multiple vehicles were struck by bullets and shell casings were recovered by police,

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call EPD Detective Aussieker at 812-436-7981.

