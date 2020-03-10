Evansville Police Seek Suspect of Armed Robbery

Officers with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery after an employee of Lovers Playground was held up by knife Monday night.

On Monday around 7:00 p.m., EPD Officers were dispatched to Lovers Playground adult entertainment store located at 519 N Main Street in Evansville, Indiana, in reference to a hold-up in progress.

The victim, an employee of the business, stated that the suspect came into the store and was buying an item.

According to the victim, the suspect then pulled out a knife and pointed it at the worker while demanding money.

After gathering information at the scene, officers set up a perimeter around the area, but an arrest was not made.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

