Evansville Police Seek to Identify Porch Pirate

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in these photos.

According to EPD, on June 8 in the 300 block of Taylor Ave., a security camera captured this person stealing a package from the front porch of the victim’s residence.

Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or 812-436-4016.

