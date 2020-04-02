Evansville Police Seek to Identify Hit and Run Suspect

Update from EPD: The female has been identified.

The Evansville Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in a hit and run incident.

According to EPD, security cameras captured the suspect at the scene of the crime, which happened on the lot of Thornton’s at 114 S Rosenberger Ave in Evansville, Indiana.

Police say the driver-in-question is a female motorist who was driving a silver passenger car, as seen below.

Anyone who can possibly identify the suspect is asked to call EPD’s Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7941.

