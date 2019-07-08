Evansville Police Searching for Missing Man

Evansville Police are trying to locate a missing man. Police say 39-year-old Michael Kidder was last seen in late May. He moved out of a relative’s house and has not been in contact with family since he left.

Police do not believe Kidder is in danger, but his family believes he is suffering from depression. Kidder is white, stands 6’04” and weighs 200lbs.

Anyone with information can contact EPD.

EPD is trying to lacate missing adult, Michael Kidder. He was last seen in late May. His family has not had contact with him since then. Please call EPD if you know where he can be found. pic.twitter.com/Csua4EUUyj — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) July 8, 2019

Comments

comments