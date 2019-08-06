Evansville Police Respond to Mall Threat

Police are ramping up patrols around Eastland Mall after it becomes a target of an online threat.

Authorities are still investigating whether word of a possible shooting tomorrow is credible, but that threat is already putting many people on edge.

While these increased patrols show how seriously Evansville Police is taking the threat, officers across the Tri-State want people to know that even unfounded claims have consequences.

“I don’t like to say exactly what we do, but we take it seriously, and we be as thorough as we can,” explained Henderson Chief Deputy David Crafton, speaking about police responses across the region.

As the country remains on edge following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, here at home the nervousness stems from a Facebook post.

“They talked about there was a threat to the mall,” recalled Chessy Barnes, who works near the mall. “It’s actually really scary working across from the street. You never know if the cops don’t catch them, they could run across the road or go elsewhere. You just never know.”

Whether that threat is founded or not, EPD isn’t taking chances. They’re working together with mall security to keep Evansville shoppers safe.

But no matter where in the Tri-State–or across America–what’s said through the keyboard can have real world consequences.

“It would fall under terroristic threatening, and there’s three degrees of terrorist threatening,” Crafton continued. “The most serious would be 5-10 years in prison. Second degree would be 1-5 years in prison.”

The impact isn’t just limited to a criminal case.

FBI and security experts, while stepping up cross-country surveillance for shooting warnings are reinforcing that hoaxes can drain resources, cause public distress, and cost taxpayer dollars as police patrol without reason.

“What comes to my mind is our law enforcement is now occupied doing something dealing with a hoax when there’s real crime being committed,” explained former FBI Special Agent Jeff Harp.

While this threat remains under investigation, Evansville police are asking everyone to keep an eye out–in person and online

